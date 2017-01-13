Walkway to the Inaugural Stage for President-Elect Donald Trump Anointed with Prayer

Written by Staff on January 13, 2017 – 8:32 am -

Nathan Kistler of Hope To The Hill posted the following on Facebook today:

Our Faith and Action​’s Ministry Team conducted a prayer service held at the interior threshold of the door President-Elect Donald Trump will pass through on his way out of the U.S. Capitol and onto the Inaugural stage where he will swear the Oath of Office on January 20th. Joining Peggy Nienaber​ in prayer was Nathan Kistler​ (Hope To The Hill​) and Rev. Patrick Mahoney​ (Christian Defense Coalition)​.

Faith and Action is a Christian outreach to top-level government officials located in Washington, DC, throughout the United States and around the world. Their purpose is to challenge the minds and consciences of public policy makers with the mandate given by Christ in the two Great Commandments, “You shall love the LORD your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength,” and “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” See more here and on their website here: www.faithandaction.org

Nathan reports: “An amazing day today anointing and praying over the walk way in which President-Elect Donald Trump will walk on Inauguration day in the U.S. Capitol Building. An honor to stand next to these dear friends and colleagues in doing so. Thank you to the wonderful member of congress who allowed us to do so.” “Hope To The Hill” is a supporter funded ministry to our highest officials in Washington D.C. Sharing Jesus daily with members of congress. Find them on Facebook or on the web: http://hopetothehill.com/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related