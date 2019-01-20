Weekend Word: Being Steadfast

Written by Staff on January 19, 2019 – 7:22 pm -

A Reality Check on being Steadfast

I received an email letter yesterday and it was unlike anything I had received before. I didn’t know the sender personally, I only knew them through my association with Southern Gospel. However, that letter made all the difference in my day. It was a positive reality heck that I needed.

Why did it make a difference? Because it showed me that I was doing things I didn’t realize I was doing, and others had noticed. In a good way! The words of gratefulness and encouragement were more than just something you would send to a business associate. The writer had let God use their pen to show me that I was developing characteristics that God wants me to have in my life.

Steadfast? Me?

In my Bible reading yesterday, Psalm 57:7, the writer said that his heart was steadfast. That made me stop and think. I know what’s going on in my heart and my head most of the time (though maybe not always) and I didn’t think the word steadfast really applied to me.

However when I got the email, I realized that the writer was saying the same thing that the psalmist was saying. Sometimes you have to hear it from someone else to realize how others see you, and how you need to see yourself.

How do you see yourself? Do you see all the good things? Or do you see only the negative things? If you are like me, the negative stuff is a lot bigger and more noticeable than the positive.

Take some time to read the word of God and to find out what God is telling you through His word. And if you can’t see yourself as He sees you, be humble enough to accept the good things that others say about you.

So how do you learn to be steadfast?

You just are steadfast… or you aren’t.

Decide today that you are going to develop habits that will make you more like Christ.

Read God’s word, pray, talk to your friends about your faith, and listen to what they say about theirs. Learn from each other and learn from your pastor. Listen to music that uplifts Jesus.

Most of all, take time to be in the presence of the Lord. He has placed some amazing gifts, talents, and characteristics within you. You just need to see them and develop them.

Keep aiming to strengthen your faith. If you listen to the Word and listen to the Lord, you will hear Him saying to you exactly what the human writer said to me: “You ROCK!”

By Lorraine Walker. First published by SGMRadio in 2016.

Read the latest issue of the SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Download SGNScoops Magazine PDF Here

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here

Listen To Today’s Gospel Music Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related