Weekend Word… What is Your Big Fish?

Written by scoopsnews on April 8, 2017 – 6:29 am -

WeekendHappy Saturday! I Love it when a prayer warrior calls just to pray for you and give you a God sent word. I call that a divine call.

Jonah 1:17

Now the LORD provided a huge fish to swallow Jonah, and Jonah was in the belly of the fish three days and three nights.

I want to share. This may be for you as well.

God told Jonah to go to Nineveh. Jonah ended up in the belly of a Big Fish because he didn’t do what God told him to do.

Big Fish could be different things . It’s that thing that is strapping you today. It’s the thing that God has placed to get your attention because you didn’t do what He said.

Praying for each person today reading this.

We could all be so much more for God if we would do what He is telling us to do.

#itwasthelittlefoxthatdestroyedthevine

Written by: Vonda Easley

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related