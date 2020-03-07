Weekend Word- Even Me & YOU

Weekend Word- Even Me & YOUWritten by scoopsnews on March 7, 2020 – 7:29 am -
Hello Friends,
I’m in Oak Gove, Louisiana at Bill Bailey’s Gospel Weekend .
Triumphant Quartet sang this song last night. What a message that we all need to here.
Check out these lyrics!
I’ve heard it all my life, even had it memorized
But it was only words to me, red letters on a page
Just something people say, ’til it brought me to my knees
But it was only words to me, red letters on a page
Just something people say, ’til it brought me to my knees
Those words in John 3:16
For God so loved the world He gave, gave His only Son away
A way to save a wretch like me, me the one who needed grace
Grace to cover every stain, stains that He no longer sees
It’s amazing to believe that God so loved the world means even me
A way to save a wretch like me, me the one who needed grace
Grace to cover every stain, stains that He no longer sees
It’s amazing to believe that God so loved the world means even me
How could He see my sins and forgive me even then
Who would pay that kind of price, I’ve seen what mercy does
He found me where I was, and He gave His life for mine
Who would pay that kind of price, I’ve seen what mercy does
He found me where I was, and He gave His life for mine
For God so loved the world He gave, gave His only Son away
A way to save a wretch like me, me the one who needed grace
Grace to cover every stain, stains that He no longer…
A way to save a wretch like me, me the one who needed grace
Grace to cover every stain, stains that He no longer…
John 3:16 , says For God so loved the world.
Insert your name today. For God So loved ________.
It’s personal and He did it Yes for Even Me and YOU!
Insert your name today. For God So loved ________.
It’s personal and He did it Yes for Even Me and YOU!
Watch Video HERE
Happy Weekend …
For More information on Bill Bailey Events: HERE
