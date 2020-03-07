Weekend Word- Even Me & YOU

Written by scoopsnews on March 7, 2020 – 7:29 am -

Hello Friends,

I’m in Oak Gove, Louisiana at Bill Bailey’s Gospel Weekend .

Triumphant Quartet sang this song last night. What a message that we all need to here.

Check out these lyrics!

I’ve heard it all my life, even had it memorized

But it was only words to me, red letters on a page

Just something people say, ’til it brought me to my knees

Those words in John 3:16

For God so loved the world He gave, gave His only Son away

A way to save a wretch like me, me the one who needed grace

Grace to cover every stain, stains that He no longer sees

It’s amazing to believe that God so loved the world means even me

How could He see my sins and forgive me even then

Who would pay that kind of price, I’ve seen what mercy does

He found me where I was, and He gave His life for mine

For God so loved the world He gave, gave His only Son away

A way to save a wretch like me, me the one who needed grace

Grace to cover every stain, stains that He no longer…



Insert your name today. For God So loved ________.

It's personal and He did it Yes for Even Me and YOU! John 3:16 , says For God so loved the world.Insert your name today. For God So loved ________.It's personal and He did it Yes for Even Me and YOU! Watch Video HERE

Happy Weekend …

For More information on Bill Bailey Events: HERE

