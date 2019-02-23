Weekend Word- Faithful Servant

Written by scoopsnews on February 23, 2019 – 6:14 am -

His master said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master.’ Matthew 25:21

It’s a great feeling to achieve success after you’ve worked hard and reached an important goal. You find a sense of pride, satisfaction, and even contentment. But these feelings don’t compare to the joy felt when we fulfill God’s unique plan for our lives.

If you believe the Bible, then you know that Jesus is coming back. However, this doesn’t mean we have to quit our day jobs to serve Him. We’re to use our time, talents, and treasures in whatever we do, every day out of our love for God.

You’ll never go wrong by doing what’s right….

11th hour

