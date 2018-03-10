Weekend Word From SGN Scoops

Written by scoopsnews on March 10, 2018 – 5:01 am -

Oswald Chambers, the author of the Christian classic devotional text My Utmost For His Highest, advised, “Never support an experience which does not have God as its source, and faith in God as its result.” These words serve as a powerful reminder that, as Christians, we are called to walk with God and obey His commandments. However, we live in a world that presents us with countless temptations to stray far from God’s path.

D.L. Moody said this…..

If we have the true love of God in our hearts, we will show it in our lives. We will not have to go up and down the earth proclaiming it. We will show it in everything we say or do.

TODAY’S PRAYER

Lord, please help us honor you in everything we say and do today. Help us to live our lives as if it were the only Bible someone will ever see. Amen

Happy Saturday!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related