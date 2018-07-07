Weekend Word From SGN Scoops

Weekend Word From SGN ScoopsWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on July 7, 2018 – 7:21 am -
Hebrews 13:2
Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.
Jesus and his disciples often relied on others for shelter and food. He suggested that some strangers might even be angels sent from God.
Today, most strangers that we extend hospitality to are probably not angels, but we can’t know if someday God will allow us to entertain an angel without us knowing it.
Today is a great time to practice hospitality. God may be using you. Are you ready to be used?
if you make the Most High your shelter,
10 no evil will conquer you;
no plague will come near your home.
11 For he will order his angels
to protect you wherever you go.
12 They will hold you up with their hands
so you won’t even hurt your foot on a stone.
Vonda Easley
Weekend Word, SGN SCOOPS
