Weekend Word from SGNScoops

Written by Staff on April 28, 2018 – 12:27 pm -

“…but they gave themselves first to the Lord and then to us in keeping with God’s will.” – 2 Corinthians 8:5b

When it comes to your responsibilities, are you just involved or are you committed to give it your all for the good of your team, the group, and all concerned?

Even more important, are you totally committed to do your best for the glory of God?

Life is sometimes hard and we all get in ruts, but we should always strive to do our best for God.

Have an awesome weekend. Share Jesus!

Blessings from SGNScoops.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related