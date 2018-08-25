Weekend Word- He Knows YOUR Name

Written by scoopsnews on August 25, 2018 – 6:50 am -

Have you ever looked up at the sky at night and tried to count the stars? I don’t think I ever have because it looked impossible to me.

There are many stars in the sky And God created each and every one. Not only that, but He’s counted and named them all!

He counts the stars and calls them all by name. – Psalm 147:4

That’s amazing to me! And even more amazing is that this indescribable , all powerful, God, who can count and name every star, wants a personal relationship with YOU! He’s calling you by your name because He KNOWS YOUR NAME!

Happy Saturday!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related