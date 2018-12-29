Weekend Word- Hope Takes Faith

Weekend Word- Hope Takes FaithWritten by scoopsnews on December 29, 2018 – 10:34 am -
Without hope we can literally become sick. Sick in our minds and souls. This sickness can lead to discouragement, depression, and the feeling of hopelessness. How do we find hope? Where do we look for it?
Our HOPE is found in Jesus!
Hope takes Faith!
Here’s Gold City…..
