Weekend Word- In The Morming When I Rise

Very early in the morning, while it was still dark, Jesus got up, left the house and went off to a solitary place, where He prayed.” Mark 1:35

Starting our days with God means leaning on HIS strength rather than OUR strength throughout the day. It means staying focused on who we are and why we’re here. It means following the example of Jesus and starting every day with God – first things first.

