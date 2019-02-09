Weekend Word- Live Like Daniel

Written by scoopsnews on February 9, 2019 – 7:48 am -

“To these four young men God gave knowledge and understanding of all kinds of literature and learning. And Daniel could understand visions and dreams of all kinds…In every matter of wisdom and understanding about which the king questioned them, he found them ten times better than all the magicians and enchanters in his whole kingdom.”

Daniel 1: 17, 2

How can you live in faith while respecting a society that wants nothing to do with God? Remember Daniel went from Hebrew captive to an influential advisor to kings in both the Babylonian (modern day Iraq) and later Persian (modern day Iran) empires. God used the life of Daniel to demonstrate how we too can live a life of influence and faith, even when worlds views clash.

How can we live a faithful life in a world walking further away from Biblical beliefs and values? (Straight From The Heart Ministries)

Live Like Daniel!

