Weekend Word – One Day at a Time
February 3, 2018
One day at a time sweet Jesus
That’s all I’m asking from you.
Just give me the strength
To do everyday what I have to do.
Yesterday’s gone sweet Jesus
And tomorrow may never be mine.
Lord help me today, show me the way
One day at a time.
Prayer for today:
Dear Lord,
Please show us how we can live our lives one day at a time. It’s easy to want to see the final destination, but we know that it often doesn’t work that way. Please give us the patience that we need, helping us to not “grow weary” so that we will receive the reward at the end of the journey.
Enjoy this beautiful song by Cristy Lane. Happy Saturday!
Tags: Adams Call southern Gospel News, Cristy Lane, One Day at a Time
