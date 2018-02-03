Weekend Word – One Day at a Time

Written by scoopsnews on February 3, 2018 – 4:58 am -

One day at a time sweet Jesus

That’s all I’m asking from you.

Just give me the strength

To do everyday what I have to do.

Yesterday’s gone sweet Jesus

And tomorrow may never be mine.

Lord help me today, show me the way

One day at a time.

Prayer for today:

Dear Lord,

Please show us how we can live our lives one day at a time. It’s easy to want to see the final destination, but we know that it often doesn’t work that way. Please give us the patience that we need, helping us to not “grow weary” so that we will receive the reward at the end of the journey.

Enjoy this beautiful song by Cristy Lane. Happy Saturday!

