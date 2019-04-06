Weekend Word- Real Love

REAL LOVE:

God is LOVE. What do you think when reading that statement? Some may agree; others may not. Maybe thoughts of injustice, brokenness and pain come to mind. More than ever, the search for love has become the focal point of music, media and even culture – but are we sure we really understand God’s love?

Let’s take a deeper look. What kind of “love” are we talking about? It’s not a romantic love or like the love of a friend. It’s a love where God is the source. To fully understand this love, we must first discover who God is.

So who is God? How can we get to know the God of the Universe on a personal level? We look at His Son. We look at Jesus, the image of the invisible God. It’s through Jesus that we can receive the love of God – the only perfect, lasting, real love that satisfies the desires of our hearts.

It’s a love that won’t fade, change or lose interest – it’s real love that God alone can give. And it starts at the cross. When we believe that Jesus died on the cross for our sins, rising three days later and proving Himself to be God – we can put our trust in Him. We literally entrust our lives into His hands because He loved us enough to take our place on the cross. It’s a sacrificial love like no other. Augustine wrote, “Our hearts are restless till they find rest in thee.”

Where have you been searching for love and acceptance, but still turning up empty? In work, family, a relationship? Maybe it’s time to look at Jesus. Only Jesus offers this sacrificial love that we don’t deserve and could never earn. Be honest – is your heart ‘restless,’ never really satisfied from romance, friendship, entertainment or work? Wouldn’t you like to finally find “rest” (fulfillment, joy) that comes from knowing God’s love?

(Right From The Heart Ministries)