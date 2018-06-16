Weekend Word- “Run the Race”Written by scoopsnews on June 16, 2018 – 10:32 am -
…let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of faith…” – Hebrews 12:1-2
So much is said about going the extra mile…and that’s a good thing. In fact, Jesus Christ taught us to go the extra mile in service to others.
Happy Saturday!
What are you gonna do for Jesus today?
