Weekend Word- “Run the Race”

…let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of faith…” – Hebrews 12:1-2

So much is said about going the extra mile…and that’s a good thing. In fact, Jesus Christ taught us to go the extra mile in service to others.

Happy Saturday!

What are you gonna do for Jesus today?

