Weekend Word from SGN Scoops

Being a shepherd didn’t earn David much respect, but it prepared him to fight Goliath and eventually become Israel’s greatest king. We may be in difficult circumstances, but through them God might be preparing us for something greater!

Here’s a great Crabb Family song about hearing The Shepherd’s Call…

