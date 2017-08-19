Weekend Word From SGN SCOOPS

Written by scoopsnews on August 19, 2017 – 7:20 am -

James 1:3-4

3 Knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience.

4 But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing.

If we have genuine faith, testing will come our way. This Develops and strengthens the faith we have.

We should not be discouraged when testing comes our way. God is working to make you mature and complete with him.

Rev Allen Smith was born in the little town of Neoga, IL in 1951. From October of 1993 until July of 2010, Rev Smith was the publisher of SGN SCOOPS DIGITAL MAGAZINE. HE is currently the founder and President of Lighthouse International Ministries.

His Book, “One Day at a Time”, can be purchased HERE

