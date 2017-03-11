Weekend Word from SGN Scoops

Weekend Word from SGN ScoopsWritten by scoopsnews on March 11, 2017 – 7:13 am -
Psalm 16:8
I have set the Lord always before me. Because He is at my right hand, I will not be shaken.
God wants us to live our lives focused on His Presence in the present. Since we know that He is always with us , leading and encouraging us , we can live in that reality moment by moment.
Whatever we do, we should do it for Him.- with Him, through Him, and in Him.
Have a Blessed Weekend!
