Weekend Word from SGN Scoops

Written by scoopsnews on March 11, 2017 – 7:13 am -

Psalm 16:8

I have set the Lord always before me. Because He is at my right hand, I will not be shaken.

God wants us to live our lives focused on His Presence in the present. Since we know that He is always with us , leading and encouraging us , we can live in that reality moment by moment.

Whatever we do, we should do it for Him.- with Him, through Him, and in Him.

Have a Blessed Weekend!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related