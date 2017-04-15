Weekend Word from SGN Scoops

Written by scoopsnews on April 15, 2017 – 7:26 am -

Be Stronger

Ephesians 6:10

Be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power.

We have strength. Sure, there are days when it’s a battle to just get up, when it seems like everyone is against you and you’re not certain you will be strong enough to fight your way through. But as a believer, we have a secret power. It’s called the Holy Spirit , and he’s ready to give us strength when we no longer have any of our own.

God is mighty and He shares his strength with us.

Prayer for today:

Dear Lord,

I am in awe of your power and might. Thank you for making us strong. Bless each person reading this today. In Jesus name…..

Amen

