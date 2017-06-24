Weekend Word from SGN Scoops- Belonging

Written by scoopsnews on June 24, 2017 – 6:01 am -

If you could see as Jesus sees, would you change the way you view yourself?

Jesus always welcomes those who no one else takes in. He invites the ones that no one else invites.

Scripture says, “You are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God’s special possession, that you may declare the praises of him you called you out of the darkness and into his wonderful light.” 1 Peter 2:9

Praise God , We are a chosen people! We are precious and valuable to HIM.

Have a great day and share this message with someone that is not feeling like they belong.

