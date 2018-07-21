Weekend Word- There is Power in Prayer!

Written by scoopsnews on July 21, 2018 – 5:37 am -

Weekend Word From SGN Scoops “Are YOU a Person Of Prayer?”

“‘Now Elijah said to Ahab, ‘Go up, eat and drink; for there is the sound of the roar of a heavy shower.’ So, Ahab went up to eat and drink. But Elijah went up to the top of Carmel; and he crouched down on the earth and put his face between his knees. … It came about at the seventh time, that he said, ‘Behold, a cloud as small as a man’s hand is coming up from the sea.’ And he said, ‘Go up, say to Ahab, “Prepare your chariot and go down, so that the heavy shower does not stop you.’”

1 Kings 18: 41, 42 & 44

What does it take to become a person of prayer and faith like Elijah?

Righteousness. (James 5:15) To be righteous means to be right with God, walking with and trusting God – even when it isn’t popular. James tells us that the prayer of a righteous man accomplishes a lot. Persistence. (James 4:2b) Elijah prayed persistently in God’s will – and this is key. Too often we pray for things we want rather than things God wants. It comes down to the motives behind our prayers – is it about ME or about GOD? Faith. Elijah prayed with great faith. From overcoming the prophets of Baal (850 of them to 1 of him), to informing the King of Israel that he better hurry on home before getting caught in the storm when it hadn’t rained in over three years – Elijah had incredible faith.

Today, what our homes and families, churches and communities need now more than ever before are people who pray powerful prayers. Just like Elijah, an ordinary man who believed in an extraordinary God. You too can become a person of powerful prayer. (Right From The Heart Ministries- One Minute Devotions)

There is power in prayer!

