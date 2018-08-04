Weekend Word… What Do You See?

Written by scoopsnews on August 4, 2018 – 5:27 am -

What do you see when you look in a mirror? “Myself, of course,” you might reply. But what is your self? Recognizing yourself is more than just identifying the face in the mirror as your own.

Do you see a person who is marvellously created, loved, chosen, full of potential and who has a great destiny? You should. God made you and He does not make junk!

Colossians 3:12 says … ( I am one of) God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved.

God saw all that He had made, and it was very good. Genesis 1:31

You are important.

You matter.

Doubt and Defeat have no place in your heart. From now on when you look in the mirror and the enemy tries to lie to you to pull you away from the truth, remind the enemy that he lost and you are one of God’s chosen!

You have a story. Are you sharing it?

God loves YOU!

