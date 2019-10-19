Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong

Written by scoopsnews on October 19, 2019 – 6:32 am -



Happy Saturday Everyone!

It’s that time of year. The weather is beginning to cool down finally. It’s football weather. I have two boys that are football coaches so my life has consisted of lots of bleacher sitting. I was at Michael’s (the oldest) game last night. His Mom and I are friends by choice and she allowed him to be a part of my life for 28 years. I am grateful. But God allowed him to be a part of my life forever.

Coach Easley #2 and 3 won last night so that made for an exciting night. I’ve been in Alabama this week visiting Momma and even worked a couple of days at my old job in Dr. Kennedy’s office! I am so blessed with many friends and lots of family.

I remember when my kids were younger, we took a trip to roof a house for World Changers. We all seemed to catch on to the theme of the week which was “Love Wins” I’m here to tell you it does every time!

Our family Is blended, but it is blended with sweat, tears, and most of all, Love.

I encourage you today in whatever situation you are in, love the ones God gave you! For one day, he will need them back…..

Happy Fall Y’all!

Fall into JESUS …..He will never LEAVE!

Love this song by The Bowling Family…

It’s fitting for my Saturday rambling….

