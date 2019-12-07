Weekend Word with Vonda Armstrong

Written by scoopsnews on December 7, 2019 – 5:41 am -

Christmas is for the hurting.

Happy Saturday Friends!

Yesterday I was in the checkout line and I overheard a lady tell the cashier that her little girl cried when she left for work that morning. She added, “ I told her that if we were gonna have Christmas, then I had to go to work.”

I was thinking NO, that’s not true! Although I am guilty of saying the exact same thing to my children when they were younger, it just hit me at that moment how wrong that statement is.

Did you know that Christians celebrate Christmas to remember that Jesus came to save a world in need. That’s why.

The reason God sent His Son was to heal those who are hurting. In our songs, we sing about the “prince of peace” and the “wonderful counselor .” These are promises for healing .

So …..Christmas is for those who are hurting.

If we dress up Christmas as a holiday only for those who can afford it? Then we will never get the true meaning.

Christmas is not on layaway friends! The price has been paid In full!

Three passages lay the foundation for God’s plan of healing hurts.

Matthew 5:4 “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.”

Romans 12:15: “Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn.”

2 Corinthians 1:3-4: “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.”

Let give some gifts with real meaning this year….

Kindness

Compassion

True Friendships

The gift of Jesus

A meaningful card with a special message

Visit the nursing home

And many more……

Letting others lean on you and offer them Godly Counsel…..

In closing,

Go buy your presents and have a wonderful time at Christmas with your friends and family but remember what Christmas truly is……. it’s not presents, but rather Presence….. “God’s Presence in our lives.”

Love you all!

Until Next week…..

Vonda

