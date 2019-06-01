Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong

Written by scoopsnews on June 1, 2019 – 6:07 am -

“The LORD’s unfailing love surrounds the man who trusts in him. Rejoice in the LORD

and be glad, you righteous; sing, all you who are upright in heart!” Psalm 32:10,

11

God controls and allows every detail of our lives. Nothing happens without His knowledge and approval.

Every day, little changes in schedule or small irritations occur. Everyday, we can

choose to let these obstacles upset us, or we can rest in the knowledge that God lovingly ordained them as small irritants to help us look to and rely on Him.

For example, we can grumble about the frustrating traffic jam that is keeping us from getting somewhere on time, or we can remember that God knows about our deadlines and view the time sitting in traffic as an opportunity to pray. We can complain, or we can rejoice.

May we allow the knowledge that we are continually surrounded by God’s

unfailing love to permeate our lives and chase away our complaints and fears.

(Christianperspective.net)

Until Next week, Jesus loves you and so do I. Have a great weekend!

Vonda

