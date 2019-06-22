Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong

Written by scoopsnews on June 22, 2019 – 6:58 am -

Hello Friends,

I trust you have had an amazing week and about to step into an even greater weekend.

Each week as I prepare For “The Prayertalk Show”, I invite folks to send in their prayer requests. Last week, in just a few minutes, I had over 80 requests in comments and private messages on Facebook. One request sticks out in my mind even still today as a young lady wrote, “I just want to be loved and I feel like no one loves me.”

Remember the old saying, Love makes the world go around? I believe I truly understood that statement when I got saved. I’ve learned that things are not always gonna be good. Sometimes life is just hard. But knowing JESUS cares and loves me just the way I am with a “Special Love” makes everything better. He didn’t promise it would always be easy, but He said He would never leave.

Here are the lyrics and a video to a beautiful song written by Gerald Crabb and performed by Karen Peck & New River. I’d like to dedicate it to my new friend I met last week on Prayertalk. I’m praying for you girl!

Vonda

❤️Special Love Lyrics

I really hate to bother you but Lord,

I’ve gotta whole lot on my mind

I know that you’ll real busy but I promise

I won’t take much of your time

but Lord I need a little grace

To help me make it through

I need to feel that kinda love that only comes from you if you’ll just squeeze my hand

let me feel you by my side

you said you’d never never leave me

you’d always be my guide

but the storms of life some times

won’t let the sunshine through

Lord I need to feel that kinda love

that only comes from you

yes I need to feel that kinda love

that only comes from you As a child I heard the preacher say that you

where a sinners friend

I remember when I came to you with a heart

a heart so black with sin

the night you turned my life around

it seemed you made me over new

the mercy that you showed me Lord

kept me coming back to you. if you’ll just squeeze my hand

let me feel you by my side(feel ya by my side)

you said you’d never never leave

you’d always be my guide

but the storms of life some times won’t let the sun shine through

Lord I need to feel that kinda love

that only comes from you

yes I need to feel that kinda love

that only comes from you

love comes from you.

