Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong

Hello Friends,
I trust you have had an amazing week and about to step into an even greater weekend.
Each week as I prepare For “The Prayertalk Show”, I invite folks to send in their prayer requests. Last week, in just a few minutes, I had over 80 requests in comments and private messages on Facebook. One request sticks out in my mind even still today as a young lady wrote, “I just want to be loved and I feel like no one loves me.”
Remember the old saying, Love makes the world go around? I believe I truly understood that statement when I got saved. I’ve learned that things are not always gonna be good. Sometimes life is just hard. But knowing JESUS cares and loves me just the way I am with a “Special Love” makes everything better. He didn’t promise it would always be easy, but He said He would never leave.
Here are the lyrics and a video to a beautiful song written by Gerald Crabb and performed by Karen Peck & New River. I’d like to dedicate it to my new friend I met last week on Prayertalk. I’m praying for you girl!
Vonda
❤️Special Love Lyrics
I’ve gotta whole lot on my mind
I know that you’ll real busy but I promise
I won’t take much of your time
but Lord I need a little grace
To help me make it through
I need to feel that kinda love that only comes from you
let me feel you by my side
you said you’d never never leave me
you’d always be my guide
but the storms of life some times
won’t let the sunshine through
Lord I need to feel that kinda love
that only comes from you
yes I need to feel that kinda love
that only comes from you
where a sinners friend
I remember when I came to you with a heart
a heart so black with sin
the night you turned my life around
it seemed you made me over new
the mercy that you showed me Lord
kept me coming back to you.
let me feel you by my side(feel ya by my side)
you said you’d never never leave
you’d always be my guide
but the storms of life some times won’t let the sun shine through
Lord I need to feel that kinda love
that only comes from you
yes I need to feel that kinda love
that only comes from you
love comes from you.
