Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong

Hi friends,

I’ve been in Alabama this week visiting my Mom. When I first arrived to see her, I noticed she was crying. One of her friends, Mr. Sanders had passed and she was very sad.

My mom is in the nursing home in Heflin, Alabama. Mr. Sanders “took a liking” to Momma and always was so kind to her.

He never missed an opportunity to smile or tell her she was pretty when he saw her.

I think we could all learn a lesson from Mr. Sanders. A lot of people are going through things. In fact, I think if we knew the struggles others face, everyone would be a little more kind to one another.

I love the message in this song. It simply says everybody’s going through something……

And I sure love the sweet lady singing it!

Happy Saturday!

Let’s Be Kind!

#belikemrsanders

Vonda

