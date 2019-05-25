Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong- A Day To Honor Life

Written by scoopsnews on May 25, 2019 – 6:57 am -

“We know what real love is because Jesus gave up his life for us. So we also ought to give up our lives for our brothers and sisters.” 1 John 3:16

In scripture and in military service, the willingness to give up one’s life is not dependent on the worthiness of the people who benefit from the honorable act. Memorial Day is an important holiday that remembers those that died for our country, and serves to remind people of the costly price of war.

“But God showed his great love for us by sending Christ to die for us while we were still sinners.” Romans 5:8

We are blessed to be living in a free society. May we honor our American soldiers for the liberty we have in this country. May we also give thanks to Almighty God for the freedom we have to spend eternity with Him because of His gift of forgiveness through the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Do You KNOW HIM? God has made it possible for YOU to know Him and experience an amazing change in your own life. If you would like to speak with someone about this, Inbox us HERE If you have a prayer request, type it in the comment box below. I will pray for you! Hope you all have a wonderful weekend! You know I always like to leave you with a song so I couldn’t find one more appropriate than Triumphant Quartet singing “Let’s All Stand For America” Until next week, Jesus loves you and so do I! Vonda For the best in Southern Gospel News: HERE More about Vonda: HERE

