Weekend Word-With Vonda Armstrong “ Integrity”

A good name is more desirable than great riches; to be esteemed is better than silver or gold. — Proverbs 22:1

In a business world where large profit seems to be the only objective, a commitment to having a good name is most commendable.

The temptation to seek gold or silver (profit) as our top priority is the same today as it was in Solomon’s day. Greater profits may come by way of dishonest weights, selling a sick animal, falsifying records, and more. But when you get caught, your business will also be ruined.

Too often our testimony is negated by the way we do business. Too often we put a Christian symbol on our business card and yet deal dishonestly. Our good intentions and promises must be followed up with actions of integrity—in all we do. Christ’s name is at stake, not merely our reputation.

Jesus calls us to honesty. Honor­ing him, we can sing, “Lord, I lift your name on high,” and mean it. Are you honoring God in all you do?

Lord Jesus, empower us with your Holy Spirit so that we may live lives of integrity in all our relationships. We ask this in your name. Amen.

