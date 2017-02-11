This Week’s Harmony Road TV Episode Hosted by Kenna Turner West

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 11, 2017 – 8:54 am -

Signal Mountain, Tennessee Harmony Road TV continues its new season this weekend with a special program, hosted by award-winning songwriter, Kenna Turner West. The episode includes music and video from The Browders with “Waiting for You to Get Home,” “Say Amen,” from Brian Free and Assurance, and High Road with “Don’t You Weep for Me,”

The episode will also feature the broadcast premiere of the powerful video from Cross Pointe, “When the Hammer Fell,” as well as a spotlight segment with one of gospel’s most successful new groups, Surrendered.

When asked about “When the Hammer Fell,” Bill Pitts of Cross Point said, “This song was written by Barbara Lister Williams, (daughter of the late Mosie Lister). It tells the salvation story of how Christ came to save us. The hammer had to fall, for us to rise with Him.”

Episode host, Kenna Turner West, has been the recipient of many prestigious awards, including Songwriter of the Year, Dove Awards and several number one tunes. Her love for the Lord shows through her infectious personality and wit. Viewers can learn more about Kenna on Facebook, and can reach out to her via email at kennawest@me.com.

Broadcasting on The Heartland Network, NRBTV, The WALKTV, WATC57 in Atlanta and several more outlets, Harmony Road TV is available to over 90 million homes weekly, across the nation and internationally. Information on networks and times can be found online at www.harmonyroadtv.com. Platforms include over the air viewing, cable systems, DirecTV, ROKU, Amazon Fire, online and mobile app. Viewers can email stations@harmonyroadtv.com for details.

“It’s exciting to continue our series of episodes produced at Mansion Studios in Franklin, TN,” said Roger Spears, Harmony Road TV Executive Producer. “All the hosts bring something special to the program, and Kenna Turner West is no exception! This week we’re honored to once again have a broadcast premiere video. Viewers will also enjoy learning more about one a gospel’s exciting new groups, Surrendered, on the Harmony Road TV Spotlight segment.”

The episode was directed and edited by Rob Walls of Varnish Films. Rob Patz, of Coastal Media is also a producer at Harmony Road TV. Danny Joines of Online Media Studios provides the web presence for the show

