WESTWARD ROAD RELEASES BRAND NEW MUSIC VIDEO

Indianapolis, IN – Westward Road is celebrating the debut of their new music video, “Gonna Take a Ride.” This song is the title track on their current album, and was rearranged and recorded for their newest project, Amen Like Thunderat Chapel Valley on their Sanctuary Label. “Gonna Take a Ride” is a fun and energetic song celebrating that grand homecoming day when we will see our loved ones again and meet our Savior face-to-face. Westward Road thanks those who sent pictures of their loved ones to be a part of the video. “We hope that in some way, we were able to honor their memories,” shared Scott Roberts.

Westward road is comprised of Scott and Kelli Roberts, along with their son, Garrett. They have traveled as a family, singing at revivals, concerts and special events since 2014. There is something special about family harmony. Scott writes and arranges many of the songs they sing, and that gives them a unique southern gospel sound with a country flair. Garrett stated, “I really enjoy traveling and singing with my family. It is always a great adventure, and I love seeing people dedicate their lives to Christ when we sing.”

“Our prayer is that our songs, our testimonies, and our lives embody the only true and lasting hope for the world, the hope of Christ, and that we will always be faithful in sharing it with everyone we meet,” shared Scott. Spoken from a music minister’s heart, that perfectly describes what Westward Road is all about!

