WFLQ-100 DEEJAY RANDALL HAMM RECOVERING FROM SURGERY

Written by Staff on March 26, 2020 – 4:37 pm -

French Lick, Indiana – Randall Hamm, a charting DJ from WFLQ in French Lick, Indiana, is in the hospital recovering after colon surgery on Tuesday morning.

In May of 2020, Randall Hamm will celebrate his 25th anniversary promoting Southern Gospel music! His work through WFLQ-100, French Lick, Indiana, as a radio Deejay has helped literally thousands of artists put their music on the charts. As a Singing News charting deejay, Randall has gotten to know the artists and considers them family. He has been nominated for numerous awards for favorite deejay and works tirelessly to make sure the artists who make great music are heard throughout Indiana.

Randall was uncertain even up until the last minute that he would be able to make the trip to National Quartet Convention 2019. He had not been well, but despite how poorly he felt, he loaded up and made the drive from Indiana to Tennessee, interviewing artists the entire time he was there. Few people knew how sick he was.

The day after he arrived back home, he was admitted to Bloomington Hospital with a perforated colon and chest pains. Testing revealed that he had suffered a heart attack and had four blockages, so doctors were unable to resolve his heart condition with stents. After five days in the hospital, Randall was sent home to rest and let antibiotics resolve the infection that could have taken his life. As soon as he has recovered and regained strength from this colon surgery, he will undergo surgery to repair his heart.



Randall isn’t someone who calls in sick, so missing work is the most difficult part of this health crisis. Unfortunately, in order to recover from surgery, he will be hospitalized again for a couple of weeks, then sent home to recover for up to six more weeks before he is able to drive and resume somewhat normal activities.

Randall’s family shared that he had a rough night last night and is on a nitro drip to keep his heart rate from becoming dangerously high. He was sick all night and isn’t able to rest well. Please remember the family in your prayers, as no one is able to visit Randall due to the current social distancing restrictions. They know he’s in God’s hands, but it’s difficult not to be able to visit him and see first-hand how he’s doing. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Randall through these challenging times. You can read updates on how Randall is doing and make a donation, if you wish to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/randall-hamm-have-a-heart-fund. You can also let him know you’re praying for him on his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/randallthe.recordrestorer.

Did you know that you can receive the printed, full-color version of SGNScoops Magazine by subscription? Find out more HERE Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE. You can download the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Read the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine online HERE.

Listen To Today’s Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related