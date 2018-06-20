What Are The SGN Scoops “Top 40 Christian Country” Songs for This Month?Written by scoopsnews on June 20, 2018 – 12:48 pm -
1. Christian Davis- Every Scar
2. Tina Wakefield- Over and Over
3. Chuck Hancock- One Pair Of Hands
4. Reed Brothers- Holding On
5. Trinity Wennerstrom- Shine Big, Shine Bright
6. John Penney- In Gods Hands
7. Mike Leichner- Don’t Bring The Country Out In Me
8. Hunter May- Number One Fan
9. Jamie Lynn Flanakin- Free
10. Wade Phillips- Make Me More Like JESUS
11. Terry Davis- Braggin On Jesus
12. Tonja Rose- When The Mountain Can’t Be Moved
13. Bruce Hedrick- Wingin it
14. Bloodbought- Gospel Plow
15. Justin Richardson- This Is Me
16. The Kendrick’s- I Could Be Leaving Right Now
17. Charlie Griffin- Rise and Shine
18. McKay Project- Taking Me Home
19. Kevin and KiM Abney- Broken Bread
20. Heather Van Derren- Come To The Table
21. Caleb Howard- Live Like That
22. Tommy Smith- Let’s March On
23. Ava Kasich- Speak The Word
24. Kolt Barber- Send The Rain
25. Gil Magee- Climb The Sycamore Tree
26. Buddy Jewel- I’m There
27. Joy Roberts- Can’t Nobody Do Me Like JESUS
28. Mary Fay Jackson- No One Compares To You Lord
29. Mike Manuel- The Country Side Of The Cross
30. Heath Knox- Face To Face
31. Answered Prayer- When He Says Arise
32. Tony Alan Bates- Numbered
33. Shellem Cline- This Thing Called Life
34. Peter Christie- Two Ways To Sunday
35.Kali Rose- What’s a Valley
36. Brent Harrison- This Side Of Sunday
37. Amy Richardson- Sweet Whispers
38. Gunner Carr- Take My Hand
39. Michael Knight- You Can Have It All
40. Lindsay Huggins- Not In This House
Tags: Sgn Scoops Top 40
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on What Are The SGN Scoops “Top 40 Christian Country” Songs for This Month?
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.