What Are The SGN Scoops “Top 40 Christian Country” Songs for This Month?

1. Christian Davis- Every Scar

2. Tina Wakefield- Over and Over

3. Chuck Hancock- One Pair Of Hands

4. Reed Brothers- Holding On

5. Trinity Wennerstrom- Shine Big, Shine Bright

6. John Penney- In Gods Hands

7. Mike Leichner- Don’t Bring The Country Out In Me

8. Hunter May- Number One Fan

9. Jamie Lynn Flanakin- Free

10. Wade Phillips- Make Me More Like JESUS

11. Terry Davis- Braggin On Jesus

12. Tonja Rose- When The Mountain Can’t Be Moved

13. Bruce Hedrick- Wingin it

14. Bloodbought- Gospel Plow

15. Justin Richardson- This Is Me

16. The Kendrick’s- I Could Be Leaving Right Now

17. Charlie Griffin- Rise and Shine

18. McKay Project- Taking Me Home

19. Kevin and KiM Abney- Broken Bread

20. Heather Van Derren- Come To The Table

21. Caleb Howard- Live Like That

22. Tommy Smith- Let’s March On

23. Ava Kasich- Speak The Word

24. Kolt Barber- Send The Rain

25. Gil Magee- Climb The Sycamore Tree

26. Buddy Jewel- I’m There

27. Joy Roberts- Can’t Nobody Do Me Like JESUS

28. Mary Fay Jackson- No One Compares To You Lord

29. Mike Manuel- The Country Side Of The Cross

30. Heath Knox- Face To Face

31. Answered Prayer- When He Says Arise

32. Tony Alan Bates- Numbered

33. Shellem Cline- This Thing Called Life

34. Peter Christie- Two Ways To Sunday

35.Kali Rose- What’s a Valley

36. Brent Harrison- This Side Of Sunday

37. Amy Richardson- Sweet Whispers

38. Gunner Carr- Take My Hand

39. Michael Knight- You Can Have It All

40. Lindsay Huggins- Not In This House

