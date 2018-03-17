What are the Top 40 SGN Scoops Christian Country Songs

What are the Top 40 SGN Scoops Christian Country SongsWritten by scoopsnews on March 17, 2018 – 9:16 am -
SGN Scoops Tops 40 March, 2018 (April Magazine)
1. Chris Golden –Less Of Me
2. Michael Lee- Ain’t That Just Like Jesus
3. McKay Project- Taking me Home
4. Lisa Daggs- Love Found Me
5. Mike Leichner- I Wouldn’t Trade America For The World
6. Chuck Hancock- One Pair Of Hands
7. Johnny Rowlett- Where I’m Going
8. Kolt Barber- Another Day
9. Ronnie Horton- Unclouded Day
10. Bruce Hedrick- Wingin It
11. Caleb’s Crossing- Someday
12. Jerry Branscomb- Hammer Down
13. Ava Kasich- The River Runs Red
14. Tina Wakefield- Over and Over
15. Debbie Bennett- The Blood He Applies
16. Ryan Watkins- Anyway The Wind Blows
17. Charlie Griffin- Cast The First Stone
18. Jeff Dugan- Dashboard Jesus
19. Mike Manuel- The One Who Holds the Pen
20. Tommy Smith- Let’s March On
21. White River- Pardon Me
22. Jim Sheldon- Old School
23. Shellem Cline- Getting In The Word of God
24. Jamie Lynn Flanakin- Free
25. Corey Farlow-If Jesus Sang Country Songs
26. Mercy Mountain Boys- Come On Back
27. Buddy Jewel-I’m There
28. Wade Phillips- Made Me More Like Jesus
29. Cami Shrock- My God Will Always Be Enough
30. Carol Barham- I Can’t Praise Him Enough
31. Debbie Seagraves- I Still Believe In Amazing Grace
32. Cindy Tikens Jennings-Let It Shine
33. Christian Davis- That’s Alot Of Praying
34. Dan Duncan- Church Out Of The Country
35. Kevin Rowe- Heaven Above
36. Les Taylor- If That Mountain Don’t Move
37.Steve Warren- Forever Kind Of Love
38. Jonathan Dale- This Is Your Now
39. Molora- The River
40. Kevin and Kim Abney- Broken Bread
