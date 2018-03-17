What are the Top 40 SGN Scoops Christian Country Songs

Written by scoopsnews on March 17, 2018 – 9:16 am -

SGN Scoops Tops 40 March, 2018 (April Magazine)

1. Chris Golden –Less Of Me

2. Michael Lee- Ain’t That Just Like Jesus

3. McKay Project- Taking me Home

4. Lisa Daggs- Love Found Me

5. Mike Leichner- I Wouldn’t Trade America For The World

6. Chuck Hancock- One Pair Of Hands

7. Johnny Rowlett- Where I’m Going

8. Kolt Barber- Another Day

9. Ronnie Horton- Unclouded Day

10. Bruce Hedrick- Wingin It

11. Caleb’s Crossing- Someday

12. Jerry Branscomb- Hammer Down

13. Ava Kasich- The River Runs Red

14. Tina Wakefield- Over and Over

15. Debbie Bennett- The Blood He Applies

16. Ryan Watkins- Anyway The Wind Blows

17. Charlie Griffin- Cast The First Stone

18. Jeff Dugan- Dashboard Jesus

19. Mike Manuel- The One Who Holds the Pen

20. Tommy Smith- Let’s March On

21. White River- Pardon Me

22. Jim Sheldon- Old School

23. Shellem Cline- Getting In The Word of God

24. Jamie Lynn Flanakin- Free

25. Corey Farlow-If Jesus Sang Country Songs

26. Mercy Mountain Boys- Come On Back

27. Buddy Jewel-I’m There

28. Wade Phillips- Made Me More Like Jesus

29. Cami Shrock- My God Will Always Be Enough

30. Carol Barham- I Can’t Praise Him Enough

31. Debbie Seagraves- I Still Believe In Amazing Grace

32. Cindy Tikens Jennings-Let It Shine

33. Christian Davis- That’s Alot Of Praying

34. Dan Duncan- Church Out Of The Country

35. Kevin Rowe- Heaven Above

36. Les Taylor- If That Mountain Don’t Move

37.Steve Warren- Forever Kind Of Love

38. Jonathan Dale- This Is Your Now

39. Molora- The River

40. Kevin and Kim Abney- Broken Bread

