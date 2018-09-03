Written by scoopsnews on September 3, 2018 – 5:38 am -

Have you ever wondered what the Bible says about Labor Day? We did too so we asked biblestudytools.com and here is what we found out.

The beginning of work is from the beginning of time. God Himself worked for six days and rested on the seventh. When God completed creation He called it “very good”. We are created in the image of God and are designed to experience success and fulfillment through hard work! As Christians, we should view our jobs as an opportunity to serve God through perseverance and patience, and serve others through a Christ-like attitude. This Bible verse can be used to reflect on your work during Labor Day and any time of the year.

Colossians 3:23

23 Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters,

ONE DAY ONLY……..

In Celebration of Labor Day , SGN scoops is offering Buy one Get one VIP tickets to our largest annual event, Creekside . Creekside Gospel Music Convention will take place in Pigeon Forge, Tennnesse Oct 28- Nov 1. Hope to see you there.

Get your tickets today!!! Call 360-920-4057

Ready, Set, Go!!!!

Comments Off on What Does the Bible Say About Labor Day?