Written by scoopsnews on October 6, 2018 – 4:06 am -

Jesus answered, ‘The most important [commandment] is, Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God, the Lord is one. And you shall love the Lord your God with all your HEART and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.'” – Mark 12:29-30

To love God with all your heart means to love God with all of your feelings, with all of your emotions and with all your passion.

You can be passionate about a lot of things, but the number one passion of your life should be your relationship with God.

Think about your relationship with God this way. When you first came to Christ there was no problem in feeling passionate about God. You had a hunger for the Word, to be in worship, and to tell others about Christ. You were excited about it and there was a very real passion there! But then as time went by and life presented its many challenges and opportunities, it became easy for other things to become a higher priority.

Jesus reminds us that when you give your heart to God, you want to maintain that passion and love Him with all your heart.

What is YOUR passion?

(Right from The Heart Ministries)

Hope you have a Blessed Saturday….

Give Me JESUS….

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related