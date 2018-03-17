What’s Your Calling? Weekend Word

Written by scoopsnews on March 17, 2018 – 6:22 am -

Moses is one of history’s most noted leaders.

He led the Israelites from slavery in Egypt. Then he served as a priestly leader.

Exodus 4:10-12 King James Version (KJV)

10 And Moses said unto the Lord, O my Lord, I am not eloquent, neither heretofore, nor since thou hast spoken unto thy servant: but I am slow of speech, and of a slow tongue.

11 And the Lord said unto him, Who hath made man’s mouth? or who maketh the dumb, or deaf, or the seeing, or the blind? have not I the Lord?

12 Now therefore go, and I will be with thy mouth, and teach thee what thou shalt say.

What’s your calling?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related