Wilds & Associates Announces Cancellation of the 16th Annual Gospel Music FanFair

In order to comply with federal mandates and the CDC’s recommendation for limiting public gatherings

due to the Coronavirus, Wilds & Associates has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Gospel Music

FanFair scheduled for May 11-16 in Somerset, KY. Earlier today, Wilds & Associates CEO Randall Wilds released this

official statement:

“We have been closely monitoring the developments concerning COVID-19 and will continue to assess

the situation. But at this time, we felt we had no choice but to cancel the 16th annual Gospel Music

FanFair for the sake of everyone’s health and safety. We are disheartened with having to make this

decision. The fellowship and comradery among fans, artists and industry leaders that we have enjoyed

for the past 15 years will be missed. Thank you for your patience and understanding during these

uncertain times.”

“I have faith that we will overcome this horrific pandemic by the help of God. With our hope and trust in

Him, we can look to a brighter future. Unless Christ returns before then, I hope to see everyone happy

and healthy at next year’s Gospel Music FanFair already planned for May 10 through the 15th. In the

meantime, let’s continue to do all we can to help those who have been effected by the virus and

continue to pray for our nation and for one another.”

The 2020 Gospel Music Fan Awards scheduled on the final evening of the event has not been cancelled

but is being postponed until a later date. Tentative plans are underway to televise and/or live stream

the event without a live audience. Details are forthcoming. To stay informed of further developments on

this and future events, please visit www.wildsandassociates.com to subscribe to the newsletter or visit

www.christianvoicemagazine .com for the latest updates.

As a reminder, fans can still submit their votes for this year’s Gospel Music Fan Awards until May 1st.

Visit www.christianvoicemagazine.com to access the online official Top 10 ballot.

