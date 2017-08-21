William and Brooklyn (Collingsworth) Blair Welcome Baby Boy

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 21, 2017 – 7:54 am -

Nashville, TN – StowTown Records and The Collingsworth Family are thrilled to announce the birth of Winston James Blair, born Saturday, August 19, at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, OH.

Born at 1:59 PM , little Winston topped the scales at 9 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 21.5 inches long. Adding to the excitement of what is already a special day for the family, Winston arrived on his mother’s 28th birthday. What a precious birthday gift.

“I said all along he was going to be Brooklyn’s best birthday gift ever!” exclaimed Phil Collingsworth. “The excitement has been through the roof at the Collingsworth and Blair homes this week, waiting on Winston’s imminent arrival.” He continued, “Everything went into a holding pattern, knowing he could show up at any moment! We all made guesses on his birth date, his weight and his length. Believe it or not, I predicted all three correctly!”

The proud parents, William and Brooklyn, along with older sister Emma, are all excited and doing very well.

