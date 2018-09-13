Williamsons Appear at Beacon Park, Silver Dollar City and More

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on September 13, 2018 – 8:50 am -

Nashville, TN The Williamsons have been part of some exciting events this summer! The Williamsons made a repeat appearance at the Choctaw Nation Labor Day Festival in Tuskahoma, Oklahoma. Thousands make their way each year to the Choctaw Nation’s capitol for the annual celebration. Many top artists from country and Christian music perform including the Kingsmen, Jason Crabb and Chris Tomlin. The Williamsons sang to a crowd of over 7,500.

The group also made their way to possibly the largest Gospel event in the country, the Southern Gospel Picnic at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri. Over 70 groups appear each year during the twelve-day festival. The Williamsons have been part of the program for numerous years!

The Williamsons summer tour also included an appearance at the Oklahoma All-Night Gospel Singing at the Veterans Park in Konawa, Oklahoma. This is one of the longest running outdoor Gospel music events having been held each year for over 50 years! “This is such a wonderful event. We are always honored to be a part of it, “stated Donnie Williamson.

In June they made their second appearance at Beacon Park in Harrison, Ark. Over the last few years, Arvin Adams has turned this in to one of the finest events in the Midwest.

Later in August, the Williamsons were honored to be invited back for the second time to the Grape Festival in Tonitown, Arkansas. The festival has been running for over 120 years but only added Gospel music to the event in 2017. It was so well received that The Williamsons were invited for a return appearance this year. Some 120,000 visitors make their way to Tontitown during the five-day event.

Summer has truly been a cross-country adventure for the Williamsons. In addition to these great events, the Williamsons have a kept a busy schedule with many church services and revivals.

To stay connected with the Williamsons, go to www.williamsonsmusic.com.

