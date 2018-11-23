Williamsons Featured on Gospel Greats!

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on November 23, 2018 – 11:21 am -

Mark your calendars! The Williamsons will be the featured artists on The Gospel Greats with Paul Heil airing nationally the weekend of November 24th.

You can find out where The Gospel Greats program is being aired locally by going to www.thegospelgreats.com and using the “Station Finder” in the upper left corner. If there’s no local station, the program is also available on Sirius/XM’s enLighten channel and from stations streaming online (www.thegospelgreats.com/ webstations.htm).

The Williamsons are one of Family Music Groups‘ premier artists who have had multiple Singing News Top 40 songs. As predicted their newest single, “Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile” is #18 in the Singing News Charts and is still climbing!

If you would like to learn more about the Williamsons visit them online at: www.williamsonsmusic.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related