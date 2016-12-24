The Williamsons Top Off Amazing 2016 With Highly Successful Christmas Show and Tour

Written by scoopsnews on December 24, 2016 – 9:36 am -

WETUMKA, Okla (December 23, 2016) Multi-award winning Gospel group The Williamsons recently ended 2016 with a wonderfully busy holiday season. For several years, The Williamsons have produced a special Christmas program which has been performed as early as Thanksgiving night and finish the season as late as Christmas Eve. This year was no exception as the group closed out the year with a very successful tour and show to top off one of the group’s most favorable and rewarding runs since its inception.

Donnie Williamson stated, “Many of my friends take off the month of December. This time of year is always so busy with our own family functions and Gospel concerts seen to slow down. I decided several years ago to produce a Christmas show that would be fun for the whole family, while still sharing the glorious Gospel message. Believe me, it keeps us busy.”

The Christmas show features The Williamsons singing Christmas hymns, seasonal classics and also includes an occasional skit and comedy. The daughters of Donnie and Lisa, Sadie and Olivia, are also a big part of the night. The Williamsons perform as many as 15 programs in a three week span.

This year’s Christmas show tops off an already impressive year. The year 2016 brought about several award nominations as well as winning the Absolutely Gospel Music Award for the Traditional Song of the Year (“Shout”) and the SGN Scoops Diamond Awards for Song of the Year (“Shout”) and Album of the Year (Tell Somebody).

The group received nominations at the Absolutely Gospel Music Awards for Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year (for the hit single “Monday”) as well as Songwriter of the Year (Artist) for group lead vocalist and songwriter Lisa Williamson. In addition, the group was nominated for Favorite New Group in this year’s Singing News Fan Awards.

The Williamsons are currently finishing up a new hymns project that will be out the first quarter of 2017 and are writing and choosing new material for a mainline release also to be released next year. The group plans to start recording in Spring 2017.

You can learn more about the Williamsons by going to http://www.williamsonsmusic. com.

About The Williamsons

The Williamsons began sharing the Gospel through music in 1998 as The Homesteaders Quartet. The dream of Donnie Williamson was to form a group to sing classic Gospel music on a limited basis. What he wanted to do never occurred. From the group’s onset their demand was overwhelming. Soon they were performing more than 100 dates a year. For the past several years The Williamsons have been in full time Christian ministry and entertainment and have traveled across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Their music has been in national charts and were they honored to be nominated for Breakthrough Artist and Favorite Group awards at the Absolutely Gospel Fan Awards. Absolutely Gospel also named them as one of the Top Ten Groups to Watch, as well as in the Top Ten for Best New Mixed Group in the Singing News Fan Awards.

Their high energy musical style appeals to people of all ages. The versatility of The Williamsons is evident through the wide variety of musical styles they perform. There is always something for everyone. The marketing of their performances targets families and not just fans of any particular type of music. Spending an evening with The Williamsons is sure to be one that will lift you up, and bless you.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related