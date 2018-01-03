Willie Wells and the Blue Ridge Mountain Grass Signs With Son Sound

Bessemer City, NC – Son Sound Music Group is excited to announce they have signed a recording agreement with Willie Wells and the Blue Ridge Mountain Grass . Many blue grass fans are familiar with Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor . Willie’s dad, the late great Bill Wells, started The Blue Ridge Mountain Grass over 40 years ago. This incredibly talent group of guys span over 5 decades of bluegrass legacy. Now, Willie is excited to carry on the torch his father lit so many years ago.

Holly Robinson-Branch of Son Sound Music Group reached out to Willie after her long-time label artists, The King James Boys were recently signed to Pinecastle Records. “After much communication with Randy and the guys of King James Boys we felt it best for them to take a deal offered to them by another label, so I found myself in need of a new bluegrass group to invest in… So, I went on a search and stopped when I found Willie Wells and The Blueridge Mountain Grass. Every now and then you are blessed to find something different that still fits within a very traditional genre. I am so excited to begin a new project with these guys.”

Willie shares, “We will be beginning a new recording very soon with Son Sound Music Group. The new album will have a bluegrass gospel touch and will feature many original songs penned by our very own, Patrick Russell . We feel both The Blue Ridge Mountain Grass and Holly at Son Sound share the same vision for spreading the gospel while producing some great music.”

The band consists of Mr. Willie Wells on vocals and guitar, Patrick Russell on mandolin, guitar and vocals, fiddle and vocals provided by Don Ashley, Larry Klein sings and plays resophonic guitar, Mr. Tommy Thomas play bass and David Prosser is featured on banjo and vocals.