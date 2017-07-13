Wilmington Celebration Choir Presents World-Premiere of Tim Lovelace’s Christmas Musical Miracle In A Manger at LifeWay’s Worship Life 2017

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 13, 2017 – 8:58 am -

GATLINBURG, TN -The World-Premiere of Tim Lovelace’s Christmas musical Miracle in a Manger was presented by the Wilmington Celebration Choir at LifeWay’s WorshipLife 2017 Conference. The premiere, hosted by Rick Shelton of Daywind Publishing, was performed on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 to an audience of worship leaders and music ministers who had gathered for the presentation at the Gatlinburg Convention Center in Gatlinburg, TN. The new five-song Christmas musical was narrated by creator Tim Lovelace.



Daywind recording artist, Amber Nelon Thompson of The Nelons made a special guest appearance with the Wilmington Celebration Choir on the song entitled, “Holding Her Baby Boy.” Thompson noted, “We had a wonderful night premiering Miracle in a Manger. I was so honored to be a part of it and to be able to sing with the Wilmington Celebration Choir.”

Miracle in a Manger was created by Christian comedian and songwriter, Tim Lovelace, and arranged and orchestrated by Camp Kirkland, Cliff Duren, and Phil Nitz. The songs, “Hallelujah, He Is Born,” “Miracle in a Manger,” “Holding Her Baby Boy,” “Christ in Us” and “The Greatest Gift” were written by some of Gospel music’s finest writers, including Lee Black, Tim Lovelace, Tony Wood, Jason Cox, Joel Lindsey, Sue C. Smith, Marty Funderburk, and Dave Clark.

Lovelace stated, “When we rehearsed the musical for the first time with the choir, I was blown away! Their hearts, voices and blend were impeccable! Their worship and enthusiasm were more than infectious. It was obvious that Joey had worked diligently with his choir. When they presented the musical to choir and worship leaders that evening, God was glorified.”

Lovelace continued, “I want to thank Mike Harlan of LifeWay Worship for this great opportunity to present, Miracle in a Manger, in this way. Our desire is for churches of all sizes to consider this musical as a means to present the Christmas story of our Savior’s incredible journey from the manger to our hearts.”

Joey Gore, Director of the Wilmington Celebration Choir shared, “We were so honored when Rick Shelton from Daywind Records/Publishing called us a few months ago and asked us to premiere this Christmas musical written by our good friend Tim Lovelace. Everything fell into place on Wednesday night and the audience was moved into worship. The Wilmington Celebration Choir has been blessed so much this year with God continually opening “new” doors of ministry opportunities. I am looking forward to what is next!”

