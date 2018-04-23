Written by SGN Scoops Staff on April 23, 2018 – 12:31 pm -

Wisdom from Wells: Are you listening?

By Dusty Wells

I’ve always prided myself on listening. I absolutely love and crave to listen to the many different sounds of life … children laughing, a precious saint praying, ocean waves splashing, people sharing heart, birds chirping, wind blowing, rain falling, anointed music that moves me, those treasured loved ones expressing love, care, challenge, and concern while talking … and my list could go on and on.

There is nothing like just sitting still and listening, capturing all that is around you, both good and bad. Listening is a treasured gift, and I take it very seriously.

This last year has been a year of difficult change for me, a change of seasons and scenery in so many ways, and yet, I have done my very best to embrace it because I do know the importance and value of change in our lives. We can either decide to grab hold of change, or we can let change grab on to us. I know for a fact that it is so much better to go ahead and grasp it and walk alongside of it. We don’t have to like it at times, but for me, I want to learn and grow with it.

During this time of change in my life, I have cried over and over to God, “Yes, Lord, I am listening. I really am listening for You.” And my friends, do you know what? I did feel like He was always speaking to me ever so gently and calmly, “Dusty, just be still and know that I am God, and I have got it all in control. I’ve assured you over and over again. I will never leave you

nor forsake you. I never have, and I never will.”

Oh, those words and that feeling would last for a few hours, and then again, I would start into my pity party again and cry out to Him, “God, I am listening … I am … speak to me.” Again, I would hear His sweet calming voice and that same assurance that He has given me since I was a young teen, when I first came to know Him.

I cannot even tell you how many times that He and I have had this “listening” conversation. In fact, I am fairly certain that we had it again this morning on my drive in. It is the beautiful truth of us hearing Him in all we are going through and walking through.

Let me assure you, I am not unhappy with where I am in life right now. I’m really not. I’ve learned to make good where we are and with all that we are entrusted with, as long as we are seeking more of Him and wanting to live a life that will honor Him and help others.

And my friends, let me assure you, I am in that place of desperately crying out to Him, “More of You, Jesus, and less of me.” I want to make certain I am listening, so I keep reminding myself over and over again as I pray and talk to Him.

Listening is never easy, but as I have journeyed with Him now for nearly 45 years, I have found that true, intimate listening is the only way to have that peace, strength, and assurance that only He can bring. Yes, it’s tough to listen, but it’s the only way for not only me, but you as well.

Where are you in life today? What part of the journey are you on? What are you hearing from Him? What answers are you needing? Are you willing to sit still and listen … no, I mean really being still?

Are you being quiet? Are you off of the phone? Are you taking time to get alone with Him?

I think you get what I am saying. There will be such a sweet peace that will pass all understanding when we all take time to “Be still, listen and know He is God.” (Psalm 46:10, Abridged)

Friends, He is with us, and He is ready to listen to everything and anything we may want to talk to Him about.

So once again, I am reminding my precious Jesus, “Here I am. I am listening … I am really listening.”

Dusty Wells is the director of sales at New Day Christian Distributors and is a contributor to SGNScoops Magazine.

