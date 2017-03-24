WLOSGMH 2017 Convention includes the Williamsons, Freedom Quartet and more

Written by Staff on March 24, 2017 – 1:59 pm -

The social media phenomenon We Love Our Southern Gospel Music History (WLOSGMH) is holding a social gathering. Commonly referred to as the Convention, the Facebook group administrators have announced the talent line up for the two day event.

Held March 27 and 28, 2017 at the Clarion Hotel and Convention Center in Murfreesboro, TN the talent quartets, trios, soloists, some comedy and lots of surprises that will highlight the talent portion of the convention.

The WLOSGMH Convention begins Monday, March 27th. The evening begins with a dinner concert at 5:30 pm with7:00 pm concert following. The talent includes: Ann Downing, Williamsons, Sheltons, Collectors Quartet, Charlie Griffin, Administrators Quartet, Johnny Minick and Friends, Freedom Quartet.

Tuesday is a full day of activities! Beginning at 9:30 a.m. enjoy two video productions featuring some of the greatest gospel singing of all time. There will also be a short concert featuring some of the musicians who have joined us. This is always a fun time, because we never know who may decide to show up and entertain us. There will be instrumentalists, soloists, and possibly even a Scrap Iron Quartet or two. For those who have purchased the event package, lunch is provided.

Tuesday also features two of the convention highlights “Story Time with the Gospel Legends and Show & Tell.” During this time the collectors will also have an opportunity to show some of their classic memorabilia from the gospel singing world; while gospel music road warriors tell some of their funniest stories.

Tuesday evening show begins at 6:00 with talent to include: Matt Felts, Harold Timmons, Jordan’s Bridge, Ann Downing, McCray Dove, Jeff Stice, Williamsons, and a special tribute to some of our favorite singers by the Administrators and Collectors.Throughout the convention, various singers, collectors, and merchants will have their wares available for purchase. This is a one of a kind event to add interesting items to your gospel music collection.

We have listed the artist websites for your convenience. Get to know them and their music. You will find a wealth of talent, music, passion and as Granny says “just good people.” Your support of these fine artists is greatly appreciated.

ARTIST: WEBSITE:

Ann Downing www.anndowning.com

Charlie Griffin www.CharlieGriffin.net

Ellen Marsh www.EllenMarshMusic.com

Freedom Quartet www.freedomquartet.com

Gospel Gallery/

Harold Timmons www.facebook.com/thegospelgallery

Jeff Stice www.jeffsticemusic.com

Johnny Minick www.johnnyminick.com

Jordan’s Bridge www.jordansbridge.com

Matt Felts www.facebook.com/felts3

McCray Dove www.newdovebrothers.com

Rita Spillers www.facebook.com/themusiclady

The Sheltons www.facebook.com/SheltonMusicPickensSC

The Williamsons www.Williamsonsmusic.com

“This convention is an internet social gathering of friends.” Administrator Harold Timmons says, “It is not a time for preaching, nor politics. It is not a church service, nor a political rally. Friends are in for two nights of fine Christian entertainment.”

The Clarion Hotel is the convention headquarters. Located at 2227 Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro, TN. Contact the hotel at 615-896-2420 asking for the WE LOVE SOUTHERN GOSPEL MUSIC HISTORY CONVENTION ROOM DISCOUNT.

For complete fan package, concert tickets, hotel and event information visit www.facebook.com/groups/sgmhistory/.

