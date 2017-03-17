WLOSGMH Convention announces two-day Schedule

Written by Staff on March 17, 2017 – 12:02 pm -

People have been asking a lot of questions about the We Love Our Southern Gospel Music History (WLOSGMH) Convention. The interest created has gospel music fans driving and flying from across the states and from the Netherlands. In fact over 37,000 group members are creating the stir with gospel music fans clamoring for more music and history.

This Facebook social media gathering has become the talk of the town as interest grows among gospel music fans to know more about the history of the music, performers and the gospel music foundation. The oral history is passed down today by those “you should have been there stories”, videos, music, and collectors who share their memorabilia. Vendor booths showcase those rare one of a kind records, photos, collectibles and do-dads making it a shoppers paradise.

Those coffee or booth conversations are truly a convention highlight.

WLOSGMH administrator John Crenshaw says, “In addition to our great artists, the WLOSGMH convention will feature some great videos featuring the groups from the past. You’ll see the Statesmen, Rebels, Blackwoods, Singing Americans, Speer Family, Happy Goodmans, Rangers Trio and so many others. Many of these videos are being shown here for the first time in more than forty years.”

One of the highlights of the convention is the show and tell session. Crenshaw states, “Many collectors will bring their prized possessions to share with the group on Tuesday afternoon. Some of the legends of gospel music will share their humorous road stories. The Tuesday evening concert will feature a tribute to some of the great voices of the past. I don’t want to spoil the surprise, but you’ll laugh and cry as you enjoy this tribute.”

Activities for weekend start with members arriving early to participate in a southern gospel tradition, a Red Back Hymnal singing. “On Saturday March 25th from 6-8, many of us will be attending the 4th Annual Rutherford County Red Back Hymnal Singing at Murfreesboro Missionary Baptist Church, 316 Fortress Blvd., Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 37128.” Crenshaw continues. “Although this is not officially a part of the We Love Our Southern Gospel Music Convention, they have been very helpful to us, and we will have a special ticket offer available for those who attend the Singing. It’s a great start to the weekend!”

The WLOSGMH Convention begins Monday, March 27th. Here are some highlights:

The hotel atrium will be open for buyers and sellers at 10:00 a.m.

Check in and registration will be 3-4:30 with dinner served at 5:30. The Monday evening show begins at 7:00 with talent to include: Ann Downing, Williamsons, Sheltons, Collectors Quartet, Charlie Griffin, Administrators Quartet, Johnny Minick and Friends, Freedom Quartet

Tuesday is a full day of fun filled music and festivities! Beginning at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, you will have the opportunity to enjoy two video productions featuring some of the greatest gospel singing of all time. There will also be a short concert featuring some of the musicians who have joined us. This is always a fun time, because we never know who may decide to show up and entertain us. There will be instrumentalists, soloists, and possibly even a Scrap Iron Quartet or two. For those who have purchased the package, lunch will be provided.

Tuesday will also have “Story Time with the Gospel Legends”. The road warriors need to prepare some of their funniest stories for this unforgettable time of sharing. The collectors will also have an opportunity to show some of their classic memorabilia from the gospel singing world.

Tuesday evening show begins at 6:00 with talent to include: Matt Felts, Harold Timmons, Jordan’s Bridge, Ann Downing, McCray Dove, Jeff Stice, Williamsons, and a special tribute to some of our favorite singers by the Administrators and Collectors.

Come on down, the price right at the WLOSGMH vendor booths.

Throughout the convention, various singers, collectors, and merchants will have their wares available for purchase. This is a one of a kind event to add interesting items to your gospel music collection.

“This convention is an internet social gathering of friends.” Administrator Harold Timmons says, “It is not a time for preaching, nor politics. It is not a church service, nor a political rally. Friends are in for two nights of fine Christian entertainment.”

The Clarion Hotel is the convention headquarters. Located at 2227 Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro, TN. Contact the hotel at 615-896-2420 asking for the WE LOVE SOUTHERN GOSPEL MUSIC HISTORY CONVENTION ROOM DISCOUNT.

For complete fan package, concert tickets, hotel and event information visit www.facebook.com/groups/sgmhistory/.

