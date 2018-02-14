WOKE UP THIS MORNING BY The Guardians

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 14, 2018 – 8:24 am -

From Ernie Haase

Speaking of morning, we thought we’d share the new single from the 2017 GMA/Dove nominated album by the Guardians. Woke Up This Morning is the perfect song for the early devotional as well as the cup of Joe

Find Southern Gospel News HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related