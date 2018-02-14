WOKE UP THIS MORNING BY The Guardians

February 14, 2018

From  Ernie Haase

Speaking of morning, we thought we’d share the new single from the 2017 GMA/Dove nominated album by the Guardians. Woke Up This Morning is the perfect song for the early devotional as well as the cup of Joe

