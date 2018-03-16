WPIL 91.7 Announces New Show

Written by scoopsnews on March 16, 2018 – 12:21 pm -

Heflin, Alabama…We are very excited to announce the addition of “Strictly Country with Vonda Easley” to the air on Monday’s from 9-11 am cst.

Radio personality, Vonda Easley will host this show which will Spotlight Christian Country and Inspirational Country Artists.

” I am so excited about this opportunity. As you all know, I’m about as country as you can get, states Vonda.”

If you are a Christian Country Artist that would be interested in having your music reviewed for the show, email Roger Harris, Production Manager at WPIL HERE.

Thank you for listening to WPIL FM 91.7 in Heflin, Alabama.

In addition, Vonda will continue to host the popular, “Strictly Southern Show” on Friday mornings at 9 am CST and Monday Evenings at 4 pm cst.

Listen To WPIL FM HERE

