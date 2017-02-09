WPIL 91.7 in Heflin Alabama to Host Monthly Conferences

Written by scoopsnews on February 9, 2017 – 10:32 am -

WPIL in Heflin, Alabama will be hosting a monthly conference at the station. The first one is scheduled for February 18, 2017 from 9 am -11 am CST. The station is located at 256 Brockford Rd in Heflin, Alabama.

This Ladies Conference, “Beautifully Broken” will be presented by Vonda Easley, DJ and host of the popular Strictly Southern Show which airs every Friday morning at 9am CST.

“We just announced the Beautifully Broken conference a couple of days ago and at this time we only have a few seats left. I believe God is going to help some ladies and that is truly why we are doing this,” states Vonda.

Rob Patz, station owner adds, “I knew when I acquired the station that God had big plans for it. We want to utilize every inch for His glory. I’m glad the new Women’s Conferences have caught the interest of so many. I’m excited about the future of WPIL!”

